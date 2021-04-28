COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Down, Statewide Positivity Rate Below 4%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Capitol Hill, DC, DC news, Local TV, Talkers

WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — United States Capitol Police arrested a person who refused to leave a restricted space in the Capitol area earlier Wednesday before President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress.

Police said they arrested the person at around 7:20 p.m. in Upper Senate Park.

They have not released any more information at this time.

