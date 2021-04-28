WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — United States Capitol Police arrested a person who refused to leave a restricted space in the Capitol area earlier Wednesday before President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress.
Police said they arrested the person at around 7:20 p.m. in Upper Senate Park.
MEDIA ADVISORY: USCP officers arrested an individual at approximately 7:20 PM in Upper Senate Park after he refused to leave the restricted space. pic.twitter.com/rBwGKzpi58
They have not released any more information at this time.