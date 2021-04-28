BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 4600 block of Garrison Boulevard to investigate reports of gunfire heard in the area at around 6:15 p.m. They found evidence of a shooting.
Moments later, they learned about a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment at an area hospital.
When officers arrived at the hospital they found a 28 year-old man who had been shot to the leg.
Northwest District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.