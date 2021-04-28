ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Masks outdoors are no longer required in Maryland in most settings, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

In an update he said more than 4.5 million vaccines have been administered in the state. Eighty-five percent of Marylanders age 65 and older are vaccinated.

The governor also claims Maryland has the lowest transmission rate in the country. With these decline in metrics and high vaccination pace, Gov. Hogan announced effective immediately, the outdoor mask mandate is lifted.

Face coverings are still required indoors and indoor dining restrictions will remain.

He added that if you are not yet vaccinated, public health experts still “strongly recommend” that you immediately get vaccinated, and continue to be cautious in the meantime- including wearing your masks.

He said masks are still required for Marylanders at all large ticketed venues, as well as indoors at all, public and private businesses across the state and when using public transportation.

The outdoor dining restrictions will also lift starting Saturday, May 1. Standing service can resume outdoors at bars and restaurants, and all capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted.

Seated service and physical distancing requirements will remain in place indoors at bars and restaurants until more people are vaccinated, Gov. Hogan said.

“We expect to be able to take additional actions in the weeks ahead and to return to a sense of normalcy…the fastest way to put this pandemic behind us once and for all is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated as soon as possible.” he added.

Local jurisdictions, as they have throughout the pandemic, will have final say on their mask mandates.

