Prince George’s County, Md. (WJZ) — A grand jury has indicted a suspended Prince George’s County Police Officer for first-degree assault.
Corporal Darryl Wormuth is also charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office after being accused of assaulting a teenager on October 20, 2020.READ MORE: Bicyclist Bruce Marshall Struck, Killed Near Gunpowder Falls State Park In Baltimore County
Fellow officers alerted their commanders after the incident where Wormuth allegedly assaulted a teenager after he was taken into custody.
Interim Prince George’s County Police Chief Hector Velez commented about the charges saying, “I support and commend the officers who stepped forward to report this incident. I encourage and expect all officers who witness any potential wrongdoing to do the same.”READ MORE: 53-Year-Old Woman Dies In Randallstown Townhouse Fire
Wormuth joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 2007 and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.
He is now suspended without pay.MORE NEWS: Richard Barnett, Man Who Put His Feet On Speaker Pelosi's Desk During Capitol Riot, To Be Released From Jail
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now