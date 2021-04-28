BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A bicyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.
The bicyclist, 77-year-old Bruce Marshall, was traveling on the NCR trail near the entrance of Gunpowder Falls State Park when he went into the westbound lane of Paper Mill Road and collided with the front of a 2016 Dodge Dart, Baltimore County Police said.READ MORE: Pierre Foster Charged In Deadly Shooting Of Baltimore Sanitation Worker Dayvon Mason
Marshall was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver remained on scene.
Police continue to look into the cause of the accident.READ MORE: Maryland Launches Statewide Movement To Heal Those Affected By Trauma
Note: This story was originally posted on April 27, 2021.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowMORE NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site