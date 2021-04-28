HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — It may not be legal just yet, but as the state moves toward allowing sports betting, a new space opens Thursday at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
WJZ got an inside look at "Sports and Social" — a first of its kind spot in the state.
It will feature the best sports viewing experience with 100 feet of LED screens, including a giant, 47-foot-wide main screen.
There's also bowling and video games.
Once the details of sports betting is sorted out, the venue will provide guests with multiple wagering options.
"Sports and Social" officials opens Thursday, April 29.