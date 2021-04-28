ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — All state mass vaccination sites will transition to direct scheduling starting May 1.
All eligible Marylanders will be able to go online and book their own appointments, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.
To prepare, they are ending pre-registration Thursday. By the end of Friday, anyone who has already pre-registered will be contacted for an appointment.
If you want to just go without one, you can go to the nine mass vaccination sites that are walk-up or drive-thru options.
For those who need help getting to a site, call their vaccine support call center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX and they will connect you directly with a vaccinator.
The state is also reserving blocks of appointments for university students and major employers.