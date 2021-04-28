COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Down, Statewide Positivity Rate Below 4%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night
    9:00 PMCBS News: Presidential Address to the Joint Session of Congress
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — All state mass vaccination sites will transition to direct scheduling starting May 1.

All eligible Marylanders will be able to go online and book their own appointments, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

READ MORE: COVID Latest: Maryland Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate, All Outdoor Dining Restrictions

To prepare, they are ending pre-registration Thursday. By the end of Friday, anyone who has already pre-registered will be contacted for an appointment.

READ MORE: COVID Latest: Mask Mandates Remain Indoors While Dining, Shopping In Maryland

If you want to just go without one, you can go to the nine mass vaccination sites that are walk-up or drive-thru options.

For those who need help getting to a site, call their vaccine support call center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX and they will connect you directly with a vaccinator.

The state is also reserving blocks of appointments for university students and major employers.

CBS Baltimore Staff