BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday.
The site has administered more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine since being opened in February of this year.READ MORE: Pierre Foster Charged In Deadly Shooting Of Baltimore Sanitation Worker Dayvon Mason
The 55,000 square foot club section of the stadium was transformed into the mass vaccination site in just 18 days and was done in a private and public partnership with the state of Maryland and the University of Maryland Medical System, Maryland Department of Health, Maryland National Guard and the Maryland Stadium Authority.
The visit by the Vice President comes as hospitalizations in the state continue to decline and the state’s positivity rate is below 4%.
Further details about the Vice President’s trip have not yet been released.READ MORE: Maryland Launches Statewide Movement To Heal Those Affected By Trauma
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
MORE NEWS: Sean Christopher Shifflett Charged In Murder Of His Father After Fight