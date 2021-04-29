BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man is charged with the murder of two woman in March, Baltimore police say.

Baltimore police investigated two assaults that both happened in March where both victims died.

Denita Barrett, 21, was found unresponsive in her home on March 22 by a family member and pronounced dead by medics.

Ashley Lambert, 37, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead inside a motel room in the 6400 block of Pulaski Highway.

Investigators identified 22-year-old Christopher Tyson as the suspect in both cases.

Tyson was arrested for Lambert’s murder and formally charged with Barrett’s murder. He confessed to killing both women.

Police are releasing Tyson’s photo in the hopes that other possible assault victims. They believe there may have been other assaults where victims may not have reported the incidents.

Investigators urge anyone who may recognize Christopher Tyson as a suspect in any other incident, or who has information regarding his involvement with any other incident, to contact detectives in the Homicide Section by calling 410-396-2100.

Callers that wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Metro Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips that lead to the arrest and or indictment of the suspect.