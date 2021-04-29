BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four University of Maryland Medical System hospitals have earned an “A” in hospital safety.
The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) in Glen Burnie (Anne Arundel County), the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus (Baltimore City), University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown (Kent County), and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton (Talbot County) all earned the "A" as a part of the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
“Earning this recognition four times in a row demonstrates the unwavering commitment of our team members to provide best-in-class patient care every day,” said Kathy McCollum, President and CEO of UM BWMC. “We are proud to have achieved this national recognition, and our patients and families can feel confident that they’ll receive high quality, safe care.”
It's the fourth consecutive year that both Eastern Shore hospitals received an "A."
“We are incredibly proud of this very significant accomplishment,” said Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health. “Our team members are exceptional, and I am deeply grateful for their dedication to patient care and safety, especially during this pandemic.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a “national distinction recognizing a hospital’s achievements in providing safer healthcare by protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.”
"We are extremely pleased to once again achieve The Leapfrog Group's highest safety grade," said Alison G. Brown, MPH, BSN, President of the UMMC Midtown Campus. "This national award reflects the tremendous dedication and commitment of our doctors, nurses and other team members to provide the highest-quality medical care to our patients and to keep them safe – even as we continue to cope with challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."
