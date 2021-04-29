BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Baltimore earlier Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the back alley of the 200 block of North Hilton Street at around 3:32 p.m. They saw a 48-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Water Main Break Sends Geyser Into Air In Perry Hall
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment by medics.READ MORE: Baltimore City Schools To Allow Spectators At Outdoor Sporting Events Starting Friday
Southwest District detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.MORE NEWS: 22-Year-Old Baltimore Man Arrested For Killing Two Women In March
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.