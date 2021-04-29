ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced Maryland would no longer require masks in outdoor public spaces, Anne Arundel County officials announced they would be following the governor’s lead.
Marks are no longer required in Anne Arundel County's outdoor spaces, unless you're at an event venue — for sports or concerts — or on public transportation. This also reflects the updated CDC guidelines.
“We’re continuing to focus on our data and applicable guidance from federal and state public health agencies,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Rescinding this order shows we are getting closer to pre-pandemic life – we need folks to continue getting vaccinated so that we can take more steps in that direction.”
The public safety order goes into effect Thursday.
“People who are fully vaccinated can engage in more activities outdoors without a mask,” Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “People who aren’t yet vaccinated should continue to mask outdoors in most settings.”
For more information on Anne Arundel County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://aahealth.org/covid19/.
