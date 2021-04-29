BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are hoping the public can help them find a missing vulnerable adult.
On April 24, 2021, Ms. Bettie Moore was reported missing as she walked away from her home in the 4600 block of Northwood Drive.
Bettie suffers from Dementia, Schizophrenia and Diabetes.
She is 5’ 6” tall, weighs 120 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hat with a rose on it, a black jacket, black sweatpants and black sketcher sneakers.
Anyone who has seen and or knows of Ms. Bettie Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (443) 984-7385 or call 911.