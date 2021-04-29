ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations went down again Thursday as the state’s positivity rate remained below 4%.

Over 4.54 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.94 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 27.

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced he was lifting the outdoor mask mandates and outdoor dining restrictions, while encouraging more Marylanders to get vaccinated. Local jurisdictions however can still require masks outdoors.

Maryland added 966 new coronavirus cases Thursday and 9 more Marylanders have died from the virus.

Hospitalizations are down by 13 to 1,080. Of those, 267 people are in ICU beds and 813 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down to 3.77%. The state conducted 38,844 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 446,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,530 Marylanders have died.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 1,941,541 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,548,318 doses so far. Of those, 2,606,777 are first doses, with 24,676 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,758,310 second doses, with 33,092 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again over the weekend, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 183,231 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,649 since Tuesday

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,816 (206) 1* Anne Arundel 42,421 (578) 14* Baltimore City 50,772 (999) 23* Baltimore County 63,252 (1,430) 35* Calvert 4,139 (77) 1* Caroline 2,258 (25) 0* Carroll 9,081 (228) 5* Cecil 6,005 (127) 2* Charles 10,498 (188) 2* Dorchester 2,693 (50) 1* Frederick 19,411 (311) 9* Garrett 1,976 (62) 1* Harford 16,036 (266) 4* Howard 18,815 (227) 6* Kent 1,305 (43) 2* Montgomery 69,735 (1,476) 46* Prince George’s 82,809 (1,419) 31* Queen Anne’s 2,914 (43) 1* St. Mary’s 5,815 (123) 0* Somerset 2,536 (37) 0* Talbot 2,064 (36) 0* Washington 14,131 (269) 3* Wicomico 7,424 (152) 0* Worcester 3,553 (96) 1* Data not available 0 (62) 0*

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 24,484 (3) 0* 10-19 45,402 (6) 1* 20-29 81,957 (40) 1* 30-39 76,430 (86) 6* 40-49 66,775 (246) 5* 50-59 66,751 (699) 27* 60-69 44,532 (1,407) 18* 70-79 24,504 (2,179) 38* 80+ 15,624 (3,862) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 233,388 (4,111) 92* Male 213,071 (4,419) 96* Unknown 0 () 0* By Race and Ethnicity MORE NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 136,394 (2,990) 68* Asian (NH) 10,794 (297) 8* White (NH) 157,481 (4,326) 97* Hispanic 68,005 (775) 15* Other (NH) 20,852 (83) 0* Data not available 52,933 (59) 0*

