BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A car crash causes power outages in Baltimore City early Thursday morning.
It happened in the 6700 block of Reisterstown road at 4:30 a.m.
The vehicle hit a utility pole, which caused 2 substations to blow.
Initially, about 13,000 customers were without power, though some were quickly restored.
Crews are at the site and working to restore power to the area now.