COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Down, Statewide Positivity Rate Below 4%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, BGE, Car Crash, Local News, Power outage

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A car crash causes power outages in Baltimore City early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 6700 block of Reisterstown road at 4:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook To Be Taken Off Life Support After Assault, Will Be Organ Donor

The vehicle hit a utility pole, which caused 2 substations to blow.

READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site

Initially, about 13,000 customers were without power, though some were quickly restored.

Crews are at the site and working to restore power to the area now.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Under 4%, Hospitalizations Drop

 