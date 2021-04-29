DELMAR, Md. (WJZ/AP) — The Delmar police officer attacked while on the job was declared dead Wednesday and was taken off life support just days after he was assault while on-duty.

Authorities said Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, was attacked by Randon D. Wilkerson, 30, of Salisbury, Maryland, after responding to a house in Delmar shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. A witness reported that Wilkerson slammed his foot repeatedly on Heacook’s head while he lay unconscious.

Wilkerson also allegedly attacked and seriously injured an elderly couple who live across the street from the home where Heacook was attacked. Both have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home, authorities said at a news conference outside the Delmar police department Wednesday evening.

Wilkerson was arrested shortly after the attacks and was charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and terroristic threatening.

Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings said the charges against Wilkerson will be upgraded to include murder.

“He will be held accountable for his heinous crimes against Cpl. Heacook, against the elderly couple he viciously assaulted, and against Delmar and our state,” Jennings said.

Online court records show Wilkerson has a lengthy criminal history in Maryland. A bench warrant was issued for him in February after he was released on bond following a December burglary and failed to appear for a court hearing.

Data from the online records also indicated that the Delmar attacks occurred on Wilkerson’s 30th birthday.

Heacook, who was married and had a 12-year-old son, was a 22-year veteran of the Delmar police department. His family says he will be an organ donor.

His wife, Susan, thanked the community for the outpouring of love and support.

“My heart aches for all the victims involved,” she said.

Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all U.S. and state flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in honor of Cpl. Heacook.

“On behalf of all Marylanders, I extend my sincerest condolences to the Delmar Police Department, and to the loved ones of Corporal Keith Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the department who died after being assaulted in the line of duty,” said Hogan. “We owe so much to the brave law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities.”

Flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now