NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — An Elkton man was arrested Thursday and charged with allegedly setting fire intentionally to a North East home that injured four firefighters Feb. 10, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Dwight Heath Holmes, 32, has been charged with 15 offenses, including attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree arson, and four counts of second-degree assault against first responders, the office said. He is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.
The North East Fire Company and other departments responded to a fire in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of Superior Court on Feb. 10. Cecil County sheriff's deputies and Maryland State Police arrived before the firefighters and tried to enter the home, thinking someone was inside.
Firefighters arrived moments later and about two minutes later, conditions in the home deteriorated, prompting firefighters inside to call a “mayday” distress signal. Firefighters and police helped a firefighter escape through a window. Four firefighters were taken to hospitals.
State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a statement it was important to close the case and offer closure to the injured firefighters.
“The response to this incident has been loud and clear. This kind of work production speaks highly of these investigators and shows their true commitment and compassion to the citizens of Maryland and those who put their lives on the front line every day,” he said.