BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the NFL Draft set for tonight, one of the clear expectations from the Ravens fan base is that the team will attempt to add another wide receiver to pair with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as a weapon for Lamar Jackson. Whether or not the organization does so through the draft is up for debate. But, according to a new report, the team attempted to reel in the biggest fish rumored to be available in the trade market: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

In an Instagram live session on Wednesday night, Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer said that the Ravens reached out to the Falcons about a potential Jones trade. But, he also says it’s unlikely because of Jones’ contract.

As CBSSports.com points out, the report from Glazer is a bit surprising given general manager Eric DeCosta’s recent defense of the current group of receivers on the roster. But, when a player of Jones’ caliber potentially becomes available, it’s understandable that a team would check into a trade.

In his age 31 season in 2020, Jones caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games. He missed the other seven with various injuries but otherwise had missed just one game over the prior three seasons. According to Spotrac, Jones has three years and about $38 million left on his current contract.

The Ravens could instead use one of their two first round selections on wide receiver tonight, No. 27 or No. 31, or they could package those picks to move up higher in the first round to add a receiver. For the time being at least, it appears Julio Jones won’t be coming to town.