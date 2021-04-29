BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday will mark another day of summer-like temperatures with the high expected to be 86 in the Baltimore region.
But those high temps mixed with a strong cold front slicing into the Mid-Atlantic means there's a chance of severe thunderstorms, possibly with some damaging winds. That weather could start as early as 2 p.m.
The northern counties in Maryland are under a "slight" risk, while it's a marginal risk across the center of the state.
Gusty showers are expected tonight across parts of Maryland.
