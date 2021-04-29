COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.94M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Gov. Larry Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate While Encouraging Vaccinations
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Heat, Maryland Weather, Severe Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday will mark another day of summer-like temperatures with the high expected to be 86 in the Baltimore region.

But those high temps mixed with a strong cold front slicing into the Mid-Atlantic means there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms, possibly with some damaging winds. That weather could start as early as 2 p.m.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site

The northern counties in Maryland are under a “slight” risk, while it’s a marginal risk across the center of the state.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Will No Longer Require Masks Outdoors In Public Spaces, Unless In Event Venues, Concerts Or Public Transportation

Gusty showers are expected tonight across parts of Maryland.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Starts COVID-19 Testing Program For Underserved

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.