BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The newest exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art puts a spotlight on the works of those who’ve often been overlooked in art.

“We’re here to show you that in fact there is a new expansive way to understand our history and to understand art and to give credit to those who have been previously in the shadows,” said Asma Naeem, the Eddie C. & C. Sylvia Brown Chief Curator of the BMA.

It’s called “Now is the Time” referencing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s urgent call for action to build a racially and economically just America. For this exhibit, curators looked for art made by artists who were Black, women, self-trained, indigenous and/or connected to Baltimore. And they did that by selling some of their collection back in 2018 to create the new exhibit.

“We did exactly, precisely what we planned to do at that time, which was to commit all of the money to post-war work by men and women of color,” said Christopher Bedford, BMA director.

Twenty-five works are featured in it, including one called “Home with Me” by Baltimore native Jerrell Gibbs.

“To be given the chance to showcase my work in an institution like this, it’s monumental,” Gibbs said.

The BMA said with each piece, it’s making a more equitable art history that shows perspectives of people from diverse backgrounds.

The exhibit opens Sunday and runs through July 18. Reservations are required to come because they are limiting the number of people allowed in the museum right now.