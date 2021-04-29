BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A trailblazer in the fight against covid-19 will take part in this year’s Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health convocation.
NIH immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett is giving this year's keynote speech.
Corbert is one of the doctors behind the Moderna vaccine.
In recent months, she has used her voice to encourage communities of color to get vaccinated.
During the ceremony, Dr. Kizzy will be presented with the dean's medal, the school's highest recognition for public health leaders.
The ceremony will take place virtually on May 25.