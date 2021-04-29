ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing Annapolis man.
Charles Dean Meadows was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday along the 100 block of Defense Highway wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.
Meadows is operating a blue/purple Chevrolet Avalanche with a MD tag of 9DJ8321. Call 911 with information on his location.
Charles Dean Meadows was last seen at 10:30 this morning wearing a red shirt and khaki pants. If you have any information on his location, please contact @AACOPD or call 911. ^NL #SilverAlert #Missing #Baltimore #Annapolis #MissingPerson https://t.co/6aCXWfTowj
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 29, 2021