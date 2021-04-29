COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.94M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Gov. Larry Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate While Encouraging Vaccinations
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing Annapolis man.

Charles Dean Meadows was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday along the 100 block of Defense Highway wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Meadows is operating a blue/purple Chevrolet Avalanche with a MD tag of 9DJ8321. Call 911 with information on his location.

