CROWNSVILLE (WJZ) – The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course is set to reopen Saturday, May 1 after a two-year renovation and restoration project.

“It’s an exciting, exciting property,” Damian Cosby of Anne Arundel Co. Recreation and Parks said.

Eisenhower, originally built in 1969, rebranded as “The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course” after a restoration project focusing on stream preservation and storm water management.

“Any wildlife–birds, deer–they have different areas to travel through,” course architect Andrew Green said. “You’re playing across these wonderful natural habitats that we’ve been very cautious in preserving.”

Anne Arundel County purchased the property off Generals Highway for $3 million with Open Space funding in 2017, “which is going to make this green space and perpetuity, so we can never be developed,” Cosby said.

The renovation project cost $5 million.

The public course retained its “Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” status and more than 20 birdhouses are being reinstalled.

“Golf is a game where you okay through nature and this is a great example of that,” Green said.

The layout of the golf course itself did not change much, although all the bunkers were removed, which will make maintenance easier. Bermuda grass fairways were also installed which will reduce irrigation and fertilizer use, Green said.

The course is managed by Indigo Golf Partners and officially reopens May 1 to the public.