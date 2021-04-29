BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s NFL Draft Day and the Ravens have two picks — no. 27 and no. 31 — in the first round. Baltimore has a total of nine picks over the next three days.

The stage is set and there’s been lots of chatter about who the Ravens are expected to pick.

Experts say the team is expected to pick at least another wide receiver to pair with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as a weapon for Lamar Jackson.

When it comes to the draft, the Ravens believe there is strength in numbers, more picks mean more chances to bring in good players. They stock-pile picks in the attempt to stock-pile talent, a strategy that often works in their favor.

“We’ve had some success, we’ve also had some big misses. We’ve had a lot of picks and I think that’s the number one indicator to see teams that have success in the draft is how many chances they have to draft good players,” said Eric DeCosta, general manager.

Where the Ravens lack draft success is the wide-receiver position, not much to show for their history of picking pass-catchers and they need wide-receiver help- where once again- the Ravens see strength in numbers.

“It is a deep class and last year was a deep class and a think next year is going to be a deep class. There’s more and more players coming out of that position that are developed in the way the college game is going. I think we’re going to continue to see it,” said Joe Hortize, director of player personnel.

“There’s different aspects to different types of receivers but in the end I think we’ll find, we’ll find certain receivers in the draft that we like that fit us, fit our needs, fit how we play, fit our quarterback,” said John Harbaugh.

And the Ravens continue to build around their franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, drafted in the first round three years ago. The Ravens head into Thursday night’s first round with two picks- 27th and 31st with nine picks total over the next three days.

ESPN Insider Jamison Hensley said in previous drafts the team has “double-dipped” to address an area of need. He said it’s possible the Ravens could do this again to help their offensive line.

In 2018, they selected two tight ends in the first three rounds and in 2019, they selected wide receivers in the first three rounds and in 2020, they selected two linebackers.

In previous 3 drafts, Ravens have "double-dipped" to address an area of need. In 2018, they selected 2 TEs in first 3 rounds

In 2019, they selected 2 WRs in first 3 rounds

In 2020, they selected 2 ILBs in first 3 rounds Could Ravens do this at pass-rusher or O-line this year? — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 29, 2021

Last time Ravens addressed this position in first round: QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Jamal Lewis

WR: Marquise Brown

TE: Hayden Hurst

OT: Ronnie Stanley

G: Ben Grubbs DT: Haloti Ngata

MLB: Patrick Queen

OLB: Terrell Suggs

CB: Marlon Humphrey

S: Matt Elam — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 29, 2021

So what do you think Ravens flock? Who do we need on our roster?