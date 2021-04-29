COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating reports of shots fired near the University of Maryland College Park campus.
According to UMD Police, the shots were fired off-campus in the 4800 block of Berwyn House Road.
UMD ALERT: Report of Shots Fired Off-Campus
Report of gun shots fired in the 4800 block of Berwyn House Road. Stay away from the area. More information to follow when available.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) April 29, 2021