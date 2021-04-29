COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.94M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Gov. Larry Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate While Encouraging Vaccinations
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Shooting, University of Maryland College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating reports of shots fired near the University of Maryland College Park campus.

According to UMD Police, the shots were fired off-campus in the 4800 block of Berwyn House Road.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris Visits M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff