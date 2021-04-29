JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office are offering a reward of up to $2,000 Thursday for information leading to an armed man who robbed a Joppa marijuana dispensary on March 16.
The man entered the Rise Dispensary in the 700 block of Pulaski Highway after it closed and threatened and injured the sole employee on site, police said. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and ran, the office said.READ MORE: Howard County, Safeway Partner To Vaccinate More Of Its Residents
The employee suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The suspect is described as in his 50s and wearing a camouflage outfit and a face covering, the office said.READ MORE: Domino Sugar Refinery Resumes Full Operations After Fire
The reward will be given if information provided leads to an arrest and indictment, the office said. To be eligible, you must submit information through www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted, www.p3tips.com or call Harford Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477.
MORE NEWS: Water Main Breaks In Front Of Perry Hall Home