BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating separate shootings Thursday that left four people injured across Baltimore.

Officers were called to the back alley of the 200 block of North Hilton Street at around 3:32 p.m. They saw a 48-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment by medics.

Southwest District detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Officers responded at around 3:40 p.m. to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue for a shooting where they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot to his leg.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Central District shooting detectives investigating this incident are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Later in the evening at around 6:55 p.m., officers in the area heard gunfire and saw a 35-year-old man in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue. He had been shot to the ear. Medics were summoned and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Northeast District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to the 2700 block of Riggs Avenue to investigate a “Shot Spotter” alert of gunfire at around 7:10 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics took him to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website