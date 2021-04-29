PERRY HALL, MD. (WJZ) — A water main break is in progress in the Perry Hall area.
A homeowner told WJZ the water started spewing about 30 feet into the air at around 3:15 p.m. for about an hour.
Here’s a look at the aftermath of the major water main break in Perry Hall. 9200 block of Seven Courts Drive. Homeowner tells me the water started spewing about 30 ft into air around 3:15 p.m. for about an hour.
I’m told water is shut off now and could be out for days. pic.twitter.com/r0zsPV8Cey
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) April 29, 2021
Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said the break is in the Seven Courts area near Pinedale Drive.
I highly recommend those in the Seven Courts area near Pinedale Drive do what you need with water. It may likely be shut off.
Baltimore City is on the way.
Will keep sharing updates. pic.twitter.com/RheY1IVj7c
— David Marks (@david_s_marks) April 29, 2021
The homeowner also said cars are both flooded, their garage is flooded and stones and chunks of pavement are all over the yard.
Homeowner says cars are both flooded, garage is flooded. Stones & chunks of pavement all over the yard.
Neighbors say this is the same area which a sinkhole opened up back in December. They say within the pat 6 months, about 3 water main breaks have occurred along the same road pic.twitter.com/2p7aDeQF5U
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) April 29, 2021

Video taken from a neighbor of the water main break in the Seven Courts community. He says the water was spewing about 30 feet into the air for about 45 minutes.@wjz pic.twitter.com/VqEnYBAHZz
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) April 29, 2021