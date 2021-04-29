COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.94M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Gov. Larry Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate While Encouraging Vaccinations
By Amy Kawata
PERRY HALL, MD. (WJZ) — A water main break is in progress in the Perry Hall area.

A homeowner told WJZ the water started spewing about 30 feet into the air at around 3:15 p.m. for about an hour.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said the break is in the Seven Courts area near Pinedale Drive.

The homeowner also said cars are both flooded, their garage is flooded and stones and chunks of pavement are all over the yard.

