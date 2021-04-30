COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Again; More Than 1.98M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot in separate shootings across Baltimore on Friday.

Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 2800 block of Ashland Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 3:26 a.m. where they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Over 12 hours later, at around 2:02 p.m., police responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. They found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the abdomen.

His condition is unknown at this time. He told police he was in the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard when he was shot, after-which he flagged down a ride to the hospital.

Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488.

