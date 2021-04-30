ELKTON, MD. (WJZ) — A Cecil County woman is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after investigators said she set her home on fire and then sat in a chair and watched it burn.
Witnesses said they saw 47-year-old Gail Metwally set several fires at her home in Elkton, even though another person was inside. Bystanders said they heard the victim screaming for help and rescued her from a window.
Metwally is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, arson and other charges.