COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Again; More Than 1.98M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELKTON, MD. (WJZ) — A Cecil County woman is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after investigators said she set her home on fire and then sat in a chair and watched it burn.

Witnesses said they saw 47-year-old Gail Metwally set several fires at her home in Elkton, even though another person was inside. Bystanders said they heard the victim screaming for help and rescued her from a window.

Metwally is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, arson and other charges.

 

