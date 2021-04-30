BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coppin State University will hold a pop-up covid-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 1.
They will have 1,000 doses of Moderna available between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Physical Education Complex, rooms 108 and 109.
"We are proud to partner with Coppin State University to administer the vaccine to their students and members of the community," said Amir Masood, Safeway Director of Pharmacy. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide this important public health service."
CSU has partnered with Safeway, the Divine 9 of the Baltimore Metro area and Baltimore City Health Department to provide these vaccines.
"With the Divine 9, Safeway, the Greater Baltimore Urban League, and the Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) collaborating with us at Coppin State, this is the perfect example of community members working together to benefit our fellow neighbors," said Dr. Tracey L. Murray, Dean and Professor of CSU's College of Health Professions. She noted that the partnership for this event was developed under the leadership of Dr. Danita Tolson, CSU Baccalaureate Nursing Education Chairperson and Baltimore County NAACP president.
Registration is preferred. There will be opportunities for walk up appointments as long as the supply is available. To register, visit: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/CoppinDose1