ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped again Friday as the state’s positivity rate continues to decline.

Over 4.6 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.98 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 27.

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced he was lifting the outdoor mask mandates and outdoor dining restrictions, while encouraging more Marylanders to get vaccinated. Several local jurisdictions chose to take the governor’s lead Thursday.

Maryland added 942 new coronavirus cases Friday and 25 more Marylanders have died from the virus.

Hospitalizations are down by 38 to 1,042. Of those, 269 people are in ICU beds and 773 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down to 3.72%. The state conducted 35,916 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 447,401 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,555 Marylanders have died.

As of Friday morning, there are 1,983,961 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,618,350 doses so far. Of those, 2,634,389 are first doses, with 27,612 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,798,247 second doses, with 39,937 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again last weekend, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 185,714 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 2,483 in the last day.

By County

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,821 (206) 1* Anne Arundel 42,512 (580) 14* Baltimore City 50,930 (1,004) 23* Baltimore County 63,446 (1,433) 35* Calvert 4,148 (77) 1* Caroline 2,260 (25) 0* Carroll 9,108 (229) 5* Cecil 6,029 (127) 2* Charles 10,524 (188) 2* Dorchester 2,702 (50) 1* Frederick 19,428 (311) 9* Garrett 1,981 (62) 1* Harford 16,070 (266) 5* Howard 18,862 (227) 6* Kent 1,312 (43) 2* Montgomery 69,805 (1,476) 46* Prince George’s 82,965 (1,423) 31* Queen Anne’s 2,925 (44) 1* St. Mary’s 5,824 (123) 0* Somerset 2,538 (37) 0* Talbot 2,068 (36) 0* Washington 14,151 (269) 3* Wicomico 7,435 (152) 0* Worcester 3,557 (96) 1* Data not available 0 (71) 0*

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 24,587 (3) 0* 10-19 45,550 (6) 1* 20-29 82,127 (41) 1* 30-39 76,592 (87) 6* 40-49 66,914 (248) 5* 50-59 66,873 (703) 27* 60-69 44,595 (1,410) 18* 70-79 24,524 (2,183) 39* 80+ 15,639 (3,871) 92* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 233,883 (4,122) 92* Male 213,518 (4,433) 97* Unknown 0 () 0* By Race and Ethnicity MORE NEWS: Hersheypark Opens For Summer Season Friday Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 136,815 (2,999) 68* Asian (NH) 10,826 (297) 8* White (NH) 157,816 (4,332) 98* Hispanic 68,093 (776) 15* Other (NH) 20,890 (83) 0* Data not available 52,961 (68) 0*

