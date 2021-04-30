BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking to getaway this summer, cruise ships may be able to head back onto the high seas this July.
The CDC is giving cruise operators the greenlight to sail again, if 98 percent of the crew and 95 percent of passengers prove they fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Man Caught With Loaded Gun, Extra Bullets At BWI Security Checkpoint
Under the agency’s new guidance, fully vaccinated people can now just get a rapid test at the time of departure instead of taking a lab test ahead of the trip.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: High Wind Warnings For Friday
In response to the CDC’s latest advisory, the executive director of the Maryland Port Administration says, “the port is a good starting point for the cruise ship industry because the ships that visit Baltimore are a little smaller. The MPA will continue working closely with the CDC to get cruising restarted.”MORE NEWS: Hersheypark Opens For Summer Season Friday
