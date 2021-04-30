MARYLAND (WJZ) — An injured eagle is doing much better Friday night and it’s all thanks to the help of some Natural Resources police officers.
Earlier this week, two officers were called to rescue an eagle in a tree near the Patuxent River that was tangled in a fishing line. When they got there, some Good Samaritans already stepped in to free the bird.
Despite that, it had wandered away near the water. That’s when one of the officers grabbed a towel and carefully picked up the eagle and gently placed it in the carrier.
The eagle was taken to Tri-State Bird Rescue and is expected to be alright.