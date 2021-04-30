COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Again; More Than 1.98M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON DC (WJZ) — The family of Ashli Babbitt plans to sue the U.S. Capitol Police department, and the officer who shot her, for at least $10 million, according to a report from Newsweek.

Babbitt was the only person shot during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. She was shot through a window by an officer.

The civil suit will follow a decision by federal prosecutors not to seek criminal charges against a plainclothes police lieutenant whose single shot killed Babbitt, who was unarmed.

The Justice Department isn’t naming the officer and said they will not face any charges. The agency has not responded for comment.

