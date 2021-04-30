WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — One popular English rock band is going back on tour- and they’re making a stop in Washington, D.C. this fall.
Genesis will perform their The last domino? Tour 2021 at the Capitol One Arena on November 18.
It's their first North American tour in 14 years. Their last U.S. tour was 2007's Turn It On Again: The Tour.
Their pre-sale registration open for all of their North American shows now through May 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. They go on sale Wednesday, May 5.
You can register here.