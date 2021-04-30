HERSHEY, Pa. (WJZ) — Hersheypark announced Friday it’s open for the 2021 summer season.
The amusement park in Hershey, Pennsylvania is a popular summer destination for Baltimore-area residents and a little more than an hour and a half away from downtown.
It will be open Fridays through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in May with daily operations beginning on May 27.
Guests can enjoy all the rides, all-new dining experiences, Hershey character appearances, the water park (Mary 29-Sept. 6), zoo visits and chocolate!
What's new this season: three new culinary experiences — Milton's Ice Cream Parlor and The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen, which are open now, and The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio, which will open on May 29.
Check out the photos below of the new eateries: