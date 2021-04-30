COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Again; More Than 1.98M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Hershey, Hersheypark, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Summer Fun, things to do this summer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WJZ) — Hersheypark announced Friday it’s open for the 2021 summer season.

The amusement park in Hershey, Pennsylvania is a popular summer destination for Baltimore-area residents and a little more than an hour and a half away from downtown.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Man Caught With Loaded Gun, Extra Bullets At BWI Security Checkpoint

Credit: Hersheypark

It will be open Fridays through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in May with daily operations beginning on May 27.

Guests can enjoy all the rides, all-new dining experiences, Hershey character appearances, the water park (Mary 29-Sept. 6), zoo visits and chocolate!

What’s new this season: three new culinary experiences — Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen, which are open now, and The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio, which will open on May 29.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: High Wind Warnings For Friday

 

 

 

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Baltimore: Masks No Longer Required Outdoors In City, Unless At Outdoor Venues

Check out the photos below of the new eateries:

CBS Baltimore Staff