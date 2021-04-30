ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — If you’re looking to get outside, the annual Maryland Park Quest kicks off Saturday.
This beloved tradition happens at 25 state parks, and gives people the chance to get outside and experience Maryland's cultural, historical and natural resources.
Instead of ranger-led activities, this year is more a do-it-yourself event because of the pandemic.
The theme is "Spread your wings to explore Maryland's state parks." Many of the quests will help you learn more about our state birds.