ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health resumed its allocation of the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine to health care providers.
After the CDC and FDA lifted its pause on administering the vaccine last week, state providers started giving out the vaccine this week with the supply they already had.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of our most important tools in the ongoing fight to prevent hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, MDH’s Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services. “By resuming allocations of this safe and effective vaccine in Maryland, we continue to bolster our ability to stay ahead of new cases and emerging variants.”
For week 21, MDH will allocate J&J vaccines based on requests from providers. A total of 13,600 doses will be allocated as follows:
- 6,800 to hospitals
- 2,600 to primary care practices
- 2,400 to independent pharmacies
- 1,400 to state correctional facilities
- 400 to local health departments
There has been some resistance to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since reports of a rare clot led to a pause.
"Both agencies have full confidence that this vaccine's known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks," said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner said on Friday.
The vaccine now has a warning label for rare and severe blood clots.