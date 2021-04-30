BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a very windy start to the weekend.
There is a high wind warning in effect from noon Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.
Northwest winds will be up to anywhere between 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
Northwest winds will be up to anywhere between 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

The areas affected include parts of northern and central Maryland, the Baltimore metropolitan area and parts of eastern West Virginia.
The northern counties in Maryland are under a “slight” risk, while it’s a marginal risk across the center of the state.
Gusty showers are expected tonight across parts of Maryland.
