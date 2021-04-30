BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s former police commissioner is the new Fairfax County police chief, and the NAACP is now voicing concerns over the hiring process.
The department announced Kevin Davis’ hiring last week. He led the department in Baltimore from July 2015 to January 2018.
The NAACP said it feels like the community was “excluded” in the process and how candidates were evaluated and interviewed. The organization is calling on the county to hold a new, more transparent search for a chief.