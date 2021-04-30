COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Again; More Than 1.98M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMComedy.TV
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select Southern Methodist University Brandon Stephens in the third round.

The cornerback now goes to Baltimore as the 104th overall pick.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorms, High Wind Warnings For Friday

 

CBS Baltimore Staff