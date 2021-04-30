BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select Southern Methodist University Brandon Stephens in the third round.
We’ve selected SMU CB @BSteve_1 with pick No. 104❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/IwokMy1B39READ MORE: Federal Judge Overseeing Baltimore Police Cautions Against Defunding Department For Now
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 1, 2021READ MORE: NFL Draft: Ravens Select Guard Ben Cleveland With 94th Pick
The cornerback now goes to Baltimore as the 104th overall pick.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorms, High Wind Warnings For Friday