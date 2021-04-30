COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Again; More Than 1.98M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By TODD KARPOVICH Associated PressBy CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens added depth to the offensive line by taking guard Ben Cleveland with the 94th overall pick in the NFL draft on Friday night.

Cleveland, 6-foot-6 and 343 pounds, was nicknamed “Big Country” during his college career at Georgia.

Last year, Cleveland started all nine regular-season games for the Bulldogs and earned All-SEC honors from The Associated Press. He is a solid run blocker that could be an asset to Baltimore’s offensive line, which paved the way for the NFL’s top rushing attack in each of the past seasons.

Cleveland had an impressive pro day, running a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash. However, he suffered a fractured fibula that forced him to miss six weeks during the 2018 season.
The Ravens selected Cleveland with the first of two third-round picks they have.

Baltimore acquired the 94th pick as part of the trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. last week. The Ravens awarded the 104th overall selection for the loss of assistant David Culley, who was hired as the head coach of the Houston Texans earlier this offseason.

The Ravens also had a pair of first-round selections, adding wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick and linebacker Odafe Oweh at No, 31.
