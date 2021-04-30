COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Drop Again; More Than 1.98M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man was caught with a gun at a security checkpoint at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday.

Transportation Security Administration found the Cumberland County man’s 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets and two additional gun magazines with 10 bullets each in his carry-on bag inside the X-ray machine.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police confiscated the gun and ammunition and detained the man before arresting him on weapons charges. The man from Mechanicsburg told officers he uses the gun when he practices at the shooting range and forget he left the gun inside.

He now faces a stiff financial penalty.

It’s the 7th gun found at BWI checkpoints this year. Thirteen guns were found in 2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff