PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — It’s a big day for a Baltimore County teen. She’s being recognized for her work to highlight small businesses.
Fifteen-year-old Kelsey Parker created ThinkBlack. It's an online directory where Black-owned companies can promote their business to customers for free from anywhere in the United States.
It also comes in an app.
"So during the summer of 2020 during the racial injustices in our country and the pandemic I thought how Black businesses were affected, but we were also spotlighted. So I wanted to do things to further promote circulating our dollars and promoting our people on a bigger platform," Parker said.
Pikesville-Owings Mills Chamber of Commerce is now giving her a membership, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.