BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the first of their two picks in Thursday night’s first round, the Ravens added wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The No. 27 pick in the first round drew a hilarious reaction from quarterback Lamar Jackson who could not contain his excitement on a livestream on Instagram with receiver Marquise Brown.

“Who we got?” Jackson could be heard asking Brown on the livestream. Brown, telling him that the pick was Bateman from Minnesota, sent Jackson looking for his highlights on his phone. Brown can be heard saying, “He’s fire I’m not going to lie.”

“I know he fire. We picked him, he’s got to be fire,” Jackson responded. “I’m just trying to see for myself.”

Once the highlights were being shown, Brown flipped the camera and Jackson could be heard in the background uttering “okay, okay, ooooh!”

The teammates, clearly having fun on the livestream, seemed excited about the pick. Bateman, in his press conference afterwards, expressed his enthusiasm for getting the opportunity to play with Jackson.

“Man, I can’t even put it into words right now. Obviously, I look up to Lamar [Jackson] a lot, just being able to get on the same field as him and being able to be his teammate and learn a lot from him,” Bateman said. “So, I’m just excited to get to work with him.”

Bateman will have his chance to work with Jackson soon enough as the hype begins to build for the 2021 season. The organization isn’t done adding talent either. They still have the following picks remaining.

Round 3: No. 94

Round 3: No. 104

Round 4: No. 131

Round 4: No 136

Round 5: No. 171

Round 5: No. 184

Round 6: No. 210

The second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft begin tonight at 7 p.m. ET.