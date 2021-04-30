ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris will give this year’s commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy graduation, WJZ has learned. She is the first woman to give the address at the USNA.
This year's commencement week will be held in-person culminating with a graduation and commissioning ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 28.
At this time they said the graduates and staff, plus a limited number of guests per graduate can attend in person.
