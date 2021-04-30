GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after a woman reported she was raped and robbed by an armed man who posed as a driver.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie around 10 p.m. for a report of a rap. The woman told officers that she arranged for a ride from the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road in Linthicum. Then man picked her up then drove her Ritchie Highway. He then reportedly drove her around the parking lot to a set of dumpsters. That’s when he allegedly pulled her out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her, threatening her with a knife. Personal belongings were also taken.

A eyewitness saw what was happening and went to a nearby hotel to call 911.

The suspect then fled in his vehicle and she ran to a nearby hotel lobby seeking help.

Officers searched the area for the man, but didn’t find anyone.

The suspect was described as a man around 25 to 30 years of age with dark skin. He had short hair and a goatee and is of average build. The suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, tennis shoes and a dark-colored baseball cap. He was operating a dark-colored Hyundai sedan.

Police said at this time they do not believe the man was linked to the two major ridesharing companies as a driver, but they continue to investigate the rape and the circumstances around how the ride was set up.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

