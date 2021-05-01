ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 2 million Marylanders are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as the state reports declines in hospitalizations and positivity rate, according to date released Saturday by the state health department.
Over 4.8 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state as of Saturday morning.READ MORE: NFL Draft: Ravens Select CB Brandon Stephens With 104th Overall Pick
Maryland added 939 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 20 more Marylanders have died from the virus.
Hospitalizations are down by 33 to 1,009. Of those, 265 people are in ICU beds and 744 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down to 3.7%. The state conducted 39,598 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 448,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,575 Marylanders have died.
As of Saturday morning, there are 2,093,826 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,848,228 doses so far. Of those, 2,754,402 are first doses, with 120,013 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,903,703 second doses, with 105,456 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again last weekend, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: Federal Judge Overseeing Baltimore Police Cautions Against Defunding Department For Now
A total of 190,123 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 4,409 in the last day.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,841
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|42,598
|(581)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|51,085
|(1,011)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|63,631
|(1,435)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,154
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,262
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,141
|(229)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,061
|(127)
|2*
|Charles
|10,546
|(188)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,715
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,444
|(311)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,982
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,104
|(266)
|5*
|Howard
|18,886
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,315
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|69,873
|(1,476)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|83,102
|(1,425)
|31*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,932
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,852
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,540
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,072
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,187
|(270)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,448
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,569
|(97)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(75)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|24,705
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|45,704
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|82,324
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|76,721
|(87)
|6*
|40-49
|67,029
|(248)
|5*
|50-59
|66,989
|(706)
|27*
|60-69
|44,653
|(1,417)
|18*
|70-79
|24,563
|(2,186)
|39*
|80+
|15,652
|(3,878)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|234,360
|(4,133)
|92*
|Male
|213,980
|(4,442)
|97*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: NFL Draft: Ravens Select Guard Ben Cleveland With 94th Pick
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|137,238
|(3,010)
|68*
|Asian (NH)
|10,850
|(297)
|8*
|White (NH)
|158,181
|(4,337)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,180
|(776)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,932
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,959
|(72)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.