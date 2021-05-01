ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 2 million Marylanders are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as the state reports declines in hospitalizations and positivity rate, according to date released Saturday by the state health department.

Over 4.8 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state as of Saturday morning.

Maryland added 939 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 20 more Marylanders have died from the virus.

Hospitalizations are down by 33 to 1,009. Of those, 265 people are in ICU beds and 744 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down to 3.7%. The state conducted 39,598 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 448,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,575 Marylanders have died.

As of Saturday morning, there are 2,093,826 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,848,228 doses so far. Of those, 2,754,402 are first doses, with 120,013 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,903,703 second doses, with 105,456 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again last weekend, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 190,123 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 4,409 in the last day.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,841 (206) 1* Anne Arundel 42,598 (581) 14* Baltimore City 51,085 (1,011) 23* Baltimore County 63,631 (1,435) 35* Calvert 4,154 (77) 1* Caroline 2,262 (25) 0* Carroll 9,141 (229) 5* Cecil 6,061 (127) 2* Charles 10,546 (188) 2* Dorchester 2,715 (50) 1* Frederick 19,444 (311) 9* Garrett 1,982 (62) 1* Harford 16,104 (266) 5* Howard 18,886 (227) 6* Kent 1,315 (44) 2* Montgomery 69,873 (1,476) 46* Prince George’s 83,102 (1,425) 31* Queen Anne’s 2,932 (44) 1* St. Mary’s 5,852 (123) 0* Somerset 2,540 (37) 0* Talbot 2,072 (37) 0* Washington 14,187 (270) 3* Wicomico 7,448 (152) 0* Worcester 3,569 (97) 1* Data not available 0 (75) 0* By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 24,705 (3) 0* 10-19 45,704 (6) 1* 20-29 82,324 (41) 1* 30-39 76,721 (87) 6* 40-49 67,029 (248) 5* 50-59 66,989 (706) 27* 60-69 44,653 (1,417) 18* 70-79 24,563 (2,186) 39* 80+ 15,652 (3,878) 92* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 234,360 (4,133) 92* Male 213,980 (4,442) 97* Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 137,238 (3,010) 68* Asian (NH) 10,850 (297) 8* White (NH) 158,181 (4,337) 98* Hispanic 68,180 (776) 15* Other (NH) 20,932 (83) 0* Data not available 52,959 (72) 0*

