REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a restaurant fire in Rehoboth Beach that caused half a million dollars in damage.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said the blaze started around 2 a.m. Saturday at Shrimpy’s Pub on Rehoboth Avenue. Flames were shooting from the building when firefighters arrived.

The restaurant is about a mile off the town’s boardwalk.

Two other businesses in the shopping center were also damaged. The fire marshal is estimating overall damage at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)